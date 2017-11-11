Police Wives Called Upon To Give Their Husbands Peace And Comfort

The wives of police officers in the Upper East Region have been entreated to give their husbands peace of mind and support to enable them carry out their duties effectively.

The Upper East Deputy Regional Commander of Police, ACP Paul Ayittey, gave the advice in Bolgatanga at the 30th Anniversary celebration of the Police Wives Association (POLWA).

He said the duties of police officers included; preventing and detecting crime, apprehending offenders and maintaining peace and order but that could not be achieved if wives made excessive demands and over protected their husbands in their fight against crime.

'The work of the police man comes with a lot of challenges to the extent that sometimes our lives are even at risk and it requires a sound mind so we need the encouragement and support of our women to ensure that we are on track to deliver the peaceful society that we are all craving for', he said.

Mr Godfred Abulbire, the Chairman of the Upper East regional branch of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) urged the women to advocate better remuneration for their husbands.

'I think that police wives have more to do. If they can table their concerns together and let them reach the IGP and raise the serious issues about the situation they are living in with their children at home, possibly it will help more than police men themselves asking for better conditions of service.'

Mrs Kandilege Rockson, the wife of the Upper East Regional Minister, urged members of the association and women in general to continue to play their role in contributing to the socio-economic and political development of the country.

Mrs Vera Asiedu who spoke on behalf of the president of the association said the mission of the association was to 'instill discipline and cleanliness in the police barracks, promote the spirit of friendly communication among members, the Police Officers and the police administration.