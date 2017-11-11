Newly Admitted Students Of GIMPA Advised To Be Disciplined

Professor Philip Ebow Bondzi-Simpson, the Rector of Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration has urged newly admitted students of the institute to exhibit high sense of responsibility and discipline on campus.

He encouraged them to strive for excellence, make good use of their expertise and knowledge and the facilities available to empower and improve themselves to be successful in the market sphere.

Prof Bondzi-Simpson gave the advice at the 15th Matriculation ceremony in Accra for the 2017/2018 academic year to pursue degree programmes in Business Administration, Law, Technology and Governance.

The students took the oath of matriculation administered by Mr Julius Atikpui, the Secretary of the institute.

He charged the students to be dedicated to their studies and take advantage of the opportunities offered them and adhere to the rules and regulations of the institute to contribute effectively to the development of the country.

'You are expected to dedicate a good portion of your time on projects and assignments, participate fully in school activities and be of good behaviour in and out of any of our campuses', she added.

He urged them to eschew any acts of indiscipline and focus on their studies saying 'At GIMPA, dishonesty and cheating especially during examinations is totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated under any circumstance'.

The Rector advised them to focus on being successful by associating themselves with the right crowd and form relevant networks that would benefit them at the end of their course and in future.

He noted that the institute aims to be a world class centre of excellence for training, consultancy, research, business management and public administration, which employs top class and highly motivated faculty staff.

Ms Victoria Foriwah Asante on behalf of the students appealed to management to provide an enabling environment to improve teaching and learning as well as organised workshops to enhance their skills to be relevant in the competitive market.

She promised to avail themselves and be agents of change and pledged their commitment to adding value to the institute.

GNA

By Kodjo Adams, GNA