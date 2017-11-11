" National Sanitation Day is Non Partisan " says Agona West Member of Parliament

Hon. Cynthia Morrison flanked by Assembly Members and a police officer addressing the participants

Hon. Cynthia Morrison, NPP Member of Parliament for Agona West constituency in the Central Region has said that observation ofvthe National Sanitation Day clean-up exercise should not be seen as belonging to a particular political party in the country.

She has therefore called all hands on deck to get rid of filth for a healthy environment. According to her sickness has no colour and does not discriminate among political lines.

" We should all come togather in unison to ensure that our environment becomes disease free tovgive us healthy mind. As we know, a healthy people makes a worthy nation.

National Sanitation Day exercise should not be seen as belonging to a particular political party in the country but a means to get rid of firth and its environmental related diseases. It is a way of rekindling communal labour and socialization among the citizenry"

Hon. Cynthia Morrison stated these when the Chiefs and people of Dwenho Community in Agona Swedru undertook a 5-hour clean-up exercise to observe the National Sanitation Day on Saturday.

The experience attracted personnel from the Ghana Police Service led by Agona Swedru Divisional Commander DSP Samuel Yankey, Ghana National Fire Service, Environmental Health Department, Zoomlion Company Limited, Assembly Members, Chiefs, Media Practitioners, Market Women and various Clubs and Societies.

The exercise saw draining of choked gultets at the market center and other firthy area which had become a ' No Go Area' due to unhealthy scent from accumulated uncollected rubish.

Hon. Cynthia Morrison commended the Chief of Dwenho Community, Nana Kojo Acquah for spearheading the clean-up exercise saying he has shown leadership by example.

" I thank Nana Kojo Acquah for spearheading the organization of this exercise. It's a massive turn up and expect that other communities would emulate this shinning example and even do better when it comes to their turn.

In collaboration with the Agona West Municipal Assembly, the Environmental Health Department and Zoomlion Company, we have decided to rotate the National Sanitation Day exercise among all the communities with Agona Swedru townships.

We have also decided to involve students in our basic schools in the monthly clean-up exercise to inculcate communal labour spirit in them and to enable them observe personal hygiene "

The Chief of Dwenho, Nana Kojo Acquah was grateful to all those who joined them to undertake the exercise thus praising the Divisional Police Commander, DSP Samuel Yankey and his personnel.

He announced that the exercise had come to stay and would be observed monthly to keep the community clean.

The Agona West Municipal Environmental Officer, Mr. George Freeman said public education on personal hygiene in the municipality was ongoing adding that landlords and households have been cautioned to build toilet facilities for tenants and occupants.

He noted that the Assembly wish to declare open defecation free in the municipality and therefore want every household to have its own place of convenience.

A source closed to the Agona West Municipal Assembly told newsmen that all unauthorised structures that had been built on drains, water way and pavements would soon be demolished. " This structures have no permits and are usually built deep in the night and on Sundays to out twist authorities. We are well awake now. It will be better for owners to get permit before the law catches on them"

