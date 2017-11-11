Who Cares What Kwesi Pratt Thinks of Akufo-Addo?

He was on the payroll of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for some 8 years; and so it is quite understandable that Mr. Kwesi Pratt would have a hard time dealing with the Presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (See “Akufo-Addo Is Not Father of Ghana – Kwesi Pratt” Yen.com.gh / Ghanaweb.com 11/5/17). The fact of the matter is that the Editor-Publisher of the so-called Insight newspaper has absolutely no credibility whatsoever. He once claimed to be a bona fide front-row member of the rump-Convention People’s Party (r-CPP). And then it shortly turned out that he was not even a registered member of the rump-CPP, let alone a dues-paying member of the same.

Plainly put, Mr. Pratt is a veritable sponge, a shameless parasite, who was for quite a while on the free-fuel recipients’ list of the Mills-Mahama-led National Democratic Congress’ regime. Which means that the Insight’s Editor-Publisher is one of the certified thieves of our august Democratic Republic. He has also called Nana Akufo-Addo all sorts of unprintable names; and so nobody ought to be riled up over whether Mr. Pratt thinks Ghana’s foreign Foreign Minister, and Justice Minister before the latter, is the “Father of the Nation” or not. For Mr. Pratt cannot change established tradition. He, however, has an inalienable right to speak for himself and his weird and mischievously contorted opinions all he wants and for as long as he wants.

Did I hear anybody mention “water on the feathers of a duck”? The man is a pathetic reprobate character who once had to literally go down on all fours, after he stepped on the wrong NDC toes and was publicly threatened with being sacked from the radio shop-talk programs from which he has been earning his keep, that is, if veritable parasitism were deemed to be an acceptable and/or respectable job for anybody with his insufferable level of arrogance and flippant frivolity. To be honest and frank with the dear reader, it really doesn’t matter one way or another what Mr. Pratt thinks of the man who is poised to becoming handily the best postcolonial Ghanaian President/Leader. And Mr. Pratt knows darn well that there is absolutely nothing that he can do about such laudable and enviable achievement.

The fact of the matter is that Mr. Pratt, well past 60 years old, has yet to distinguish himself on the country’s media terrain. He is an also-run who cannot comfortably compare himself with Mr. Abdul-Malik Kweku Baako, his “peer,” for want of a better term, and “kinsman.” Not long ago, for instance, I was greatly amused to hear Mr. Pratt vow never to ever either campaign for or write and say anything favorable about the leadership of the then-main opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), almost as if his words were worth even a pesewa, and lamely forgetting that Ghanaians were too smart and sophisticated to allow media mercenaries like Mr. Pratt to decide their precious destiny for them.

The man has absolutely no sense of shame or decency – we even hear that he was one of the prime beneficiaries of Scam Woyome. On the recent decidedly controversial comments by Mr. George Ayisi-Boateng, Mr. Pratt was reported to have predicted that if Nana Akufo-Addo failed to address “the deep cracks of partisanship in the country,” he would likely lose Election 2020. What chutzpah! I mean, a man who did absolutely nothing to advance the progressive cause of the most democratic political organization in the country, must be plain lunatic to care whether the NPP loses or gets its electoral mandate renewed come 2020. “Deep cracks of partisanship in the country”?

He may be tone-deaf, else Mr. Pratt would have heard Ambassador Ayisi-Boateng poignantly observe that he was merely affirming rules already established by his own kinsman, to wit, President John Evans Atta-Mills, late. Talking of teaching an old horse new tricks!

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D.

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

November 5, 2017

E-mail: [email protected]