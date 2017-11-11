Apology or No Apology, Stephen Amoah Should Sue Valerie Sawyerr

I have been saying this ever since the glorious inauguration of President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on January 7, that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has a bounden obligation to itself and the nation to ensure that the resoundingly defeated operatives of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) do not cheaply resort to the use of mendacious propaganda, character assassination and outright defamation, or libel, to fight their way back to undeserved power in order to unconscionably continue with their sworn and sinister determination to perennially destroy the Ghanaian economy and wantonly exploit the hardworking Ghanaian worker.

I am therefore elated to no mean degree to learn that the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Microfinance and Small Loans Center (MASLOC), Mr. Stephen Amoah, has decided to promptly and frontally hit a pathologically depraved and cynical Dr. Valerie Sawyerr, the former Mahama Chief-of-Staff-Second-Bananas, where it hurts the most, her bank account or purse, and make this insufferably insolent street-woman pay dearly for her reckless and defamatory abuse of citizens with far more common sense, integrity and moral uprightness than the wayward daughter of the late Mr. Harry Sawyerr could ever fathom.

Indeed, Dr. Sawyerr, as I clearly observed in a previous column, and have done so a couple, or so, times in the past, is a disgrace not only to her late distinguished father, Ms. Sawyerr is also a disgrace to Ghanaian womanhood and the professional and intellectual community of the country at large. In her latest tantrum, the former Deputy Chief-of-Staff of the Mahama Flagstaff House, scarcely a position to brazenly flaunt before well-meaning and forward-looking Ghanaian citizenry, has reportedly accused MASLOC’s Mr. Amoah of having imported 1,800 used vehicles into the country in the illegal absence of the constitution of the Governing Board of the institution which he has diligently headed since the beginning of this year (See “MASLOC Boss Demands Apology from Valerie Sawyerr” Citifmonline.com / Modernghana.com 11/5/17).

Ms. Sawyerr also accused the MASLOC-CEO of bypassing the Public Procurement Agency (PPA) in the process allegedly leading to the purchasing of the aforesaid 1,800 vehicles. Predictably, it turns out that, in fact, it was rather the Mahama-appointed previous MASLOC-CEO who had imported some 350 vehicles for some members of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU). We are, however, told that the intended buyers of these vehicles had declined to purchase the same because they found the prices of the vehicles to have been unbearably inflated.

It was predictable from the get-go because the key operatives of the National Democratic Congress have long established their notoriety as rip-off scam-artists. Indeed, it was this same group of mega-scammers, led by former President John Dramani Mahama, of STX infamy, who invented the criminal culture of Judgment Debts. You see, what the likes of Dr. Valerie Sawyerr are hell-bent on achieving is to desperately hope that they have covered their criminal tracks well enough, to enable them foist the same onto the clean slate of the still-young and superbly efficient Akufo-Addo Administration.

Trust me, we haven’t heard the last from the crooked likes of Valerie Sawyerr. What this means in plain language is that the communications operatives of the ruling New Patriotic Party must be prepared to match the NDC character assassins, scam-artists, murderers and propagandists two boots per boot. We need to ensure that these Economic Terrorists do not gain access to the Flagstaff House anytime soon.

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D.

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

November 5, 2017

E-mail: [email protected]