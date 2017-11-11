No, Mr. Mahama, You Did Not Punish Woyome

I don’t know much about the Digital-Addressing System (DAS); so, for the most part, I have carefully stayed away from the debate and restrained myself from writing about the same, though I have been voraciously devouring media fare on this subject, especially as it pertains to the ongoing and perennial debate about the zip-coding system that curiously seems like rocket science to many a Ghanaian politician and/or policymaker. But when a grossly irresponsible leader like former President John Dramani Mahama, who ought to have adapted this rather basic technology to solving the country’s mobility and navigation problems, smugly and self-righteously joins the fray, then, of course, one cannot blame yours truly for going to bat for the key operatives of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

If the Google app (or application) already exists for free, as Mr. Mahama is claiming, then what prevented the National Democratic Congress’ regime from implementing the zip-coding and digital navigation system during the 8 years that the former Rawlings Communications Minister was holed up in the Flagstaff House with President John Evans Atta-Mills? (See “Punish Your Own Like I Did: Mahama to Akufo-Addo” Classfmonline.com / Ghanaweb.com 11/5/17). For a man who presided over the $ 72 million computerization scam at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), no such criticism of President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo could be more prosperous. More so, when we have been reliably apprised of the fact that the SSNIT scandal involved a budgetary bloating of some $ 69 million.

In other words, SSNIT’s digitization of its bureaucratic record-keeping system, we are informed by the experts, ought not to have cost the Ghanaian retiree or pensioner more than $ 3 million. And what is even worse, to-date, the system has been reported to be criminally and unacceptably defective. Put again, in other words, the Ghanaian taxpayer, a la the gross administrative incompetence of former President Mahama, has had to literally chuck some $ 69 million down the drain. And now, we have also just been informed that a huge chunk of the $ 400 million of COCOBOD, meant for the seasonal purchase of harvested cocoa beans, that allegedly vanished from the coffers of the Ghana Cocoa Board, between December 7, 2016 and January 7, 2017, may have been illegally and criminally used to pay off some judgment debts racked up by operatives of the National Democratic Congress.

This is what Mr. Mahama ought to be worrying himself about, if the laws of the country were vigorously and vigilantly enforced. Comparing the Bus-Branding Scam, for which the Ghanaian taxpayer was billed some GH₵ 3.6 million to the alleged GH₵ 15 million zip-coding and navigation system implementation tag is patently absurd and logically incongruous. More so, because in the case of the Bus-Branding Scam, public funds were being mischievously used to promote the Mills-Mahama Presidency, whereas the GH₵ 15 million squarely had to so with an apparently misguided by sincere and progressive attempt to undertake a signal national project which had been criminally neglected by a grossly administratively incompetent President Mahama.

We must also remind our readers that then-Interim President Mahama vigorously campaigned on his earnest determination to retrieve the GH₵ 51.2 million deviously and deliberately paid into the personal bank account of Mr. Alfred Agbesi Woyome, the NDC financier, by the Mills-Mahama regime. Five years on, it has squarely fallen on the shoulders of President Akufo-Addo to make good of Mr. Mahama’s veritably empty promise. And so far, Nana Akufo-Addo appears poised and headily close to retrieving the Woyome pelf. And so, really, who has the moral capital or credibility and authority to advise who on the question of the disciplined and responsible application of the law? Come again, Mr. Mahama.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D.

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

November 5, 2017

E-mail: [email protected]