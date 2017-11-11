2018 Budget Will Make Abossey Okai Happy--- Prez Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has promised spare parts dealers at Abossey Okai, Accra that the 2018 budget which will be read on Wednesday, 15 November “will make you in Abossey Okai very happy”, and thus, urged them to be patient with government, stressing that all the promises made to them and Ghanaians will be fulfilled in the course of his tenure of office.

Interacting with the spare parts dealers on Friday, 10 November as part of his Greater Accra regional tour, the president thanked them for the support offered to him and the NPP in the run-up to the December 2016 elections, adding that “had Abossey Okai not thrown its support behind the NPP and myself, winning power would have been extremely difficult, so I am grateful to you.”

President Akufo-Addo told the gathering that his government has started to implement several of the pledges made to the Ghanaian people ahead of last year’s elections, i.e. Free SHS, the revival of the NHIS, restoration of allowances to nursing and teacher trainees, amongst others.

During his tour, the President also expressed satisfaction with the operations of the Accra Compost and Recycling Plant, at Adjen Kotoku, explaining that the Plant is helping in bringing to bear an efficient, modern model of sanitation disposal.

At a visit to the Plant on Friday, President Akufo-Addo noted that “what we are witnessing here is the modern way of providing service, the collaboration between the State and private sector to deliver public goods. And, in this case, the most important in any city is sanitation.”

With Greater Accra’s population estimated at between 5 million and 7 million people, the President noted that “if we do not have an efficient, modern way of dealing with waste disposal, then we will have a city that will have major troubles with hygiene and an egress of cleanliness.”

The Plant, the President added “is an eye opener for me. It is about what is possible, about what collaboration can do, and what is possible, with encouragement and proper policy framework, if we have confidence in Ghanaian entrepreneurs.

“Ghanaian entrepreneurs have to be at the forefront of the social and economic transformation of the country. This sort of facility, seeing it work in detail, is extremely encouraging.”

Particularly, the President was excited “about the idea that out of here too, it is making an important contribution to our balance of payments, by being able to export products out of here to neighbouring countries and afar. If you put all of these things together, we are seeing the best kind of collaboration between the State and the private sector.”

To Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, operators of the Plant, the President stated that “more grease to your elbow, and the contribution you are making to our social life is inestimable. We have to encourage you.”

He continued, “When you are at the forefront of doing things, like you are, you will be the subject of controversy, it goes with the territory. I know you a little bit, and I know you are capable of handling it. Stay focussed.”

On his part, Dr. Siaw Agyepong told the President that the company has invested some US$98 million in three different waste processing facilities across the country, employing some 700 permanent workers.

“Your presence here, Mr. President, reminds us of your commitment to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa. The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources is a first step in that commitment. We see this as a smart and achievable vision, and we are happy to make this reality,” he added.

The Plant, Dr. Siaw Agyepong said, has a designed capacity to process 600 tons of waste per day.

The Compost and Recycling Plant is an integrated waste processing and recycling company, established to receive, sort, process and recycle solid and liquid waste to produce organic compost for agronomic purposes in Ghana and in West Africa.

President Akufo-Addo also visited Zoompak Ghana Limited at Achimota, which specialises in the construction and management of waste transfer stations, collection and management of healthcare waste, amongst others.