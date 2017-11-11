NDC Climax Secret Healing Tour

The main opposition NDC has completed a nationwide tour of the party in an attempt to heal itself after a crushing defeat in the 2016 general elections.

According to veteran journalist Kweku Baako, the healing tour was done secretly by the party's Council of Elders.

The tour was a key recommendation contained in the Prof Kwesi Botchwey report which investigated the party's defeat.

Prof Kwesi Botchwey described the need for the healing tour as "extremely important" because it will create the "necessary conditions for any serious work that needs to be done" in restructuring the party.

While the healing tour was a party-sanctioned event albeit secretive, a more public unity walk unsanctioned by the party has grabbed headlines.

The Unity Walk intended to foster solidarity and keep heads up in the party is organized by former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu.

The latest one in the Central region is threatening to cause disaffections in sections of the party who say the walk is to make way for a return of former leader, John Mahama as the 2020 presidential candidate.

Those in the camp of other presidential aspirants feel sidelined by the organizers because there are not given the opportunity to address the gatherings.

But former minister in the Mahama government Inusah Fuseini has explained, Mahama's position as a former president makes it natural for him to address the party after the Walks.

He said as long as nominations for presidential aspirants is yet to be opened, the party cannot possibly sideline anyone because it knows no one as a presidential aspirant.

Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com