Remembrance Day Gets $2,000 UKGCC Support

The UK Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC) has donated a cash amount of $2,000 towards the 2017 British High Commission’s Remembrance Day celebrations in Accra.

The event, organized annually in honour of Ghanaian Veterans is to acknowledge Ghanaian Veteran Soldiers who devoted their time and sacrificed their lives for their nation.

The event is expected to be held on Saturday November 11, 2017, at the British High Commissioner’s Residence in Accra.

The CEO of the Chamber, Tony Burkson says “UKGCC is happy to be part of this program. We acknowledge the great works of our Veteran Soldiers and we deem it important to celebrate them. By this, we pay due homage to them for their hard work”.

He further said “UKGCC will continue to support courses that seek to promote the interest of its members and the entire country”.

Darren Nichols who received the donation on behalf of the Defence Section of the British High Commission expressed appreciation to the UKGCC saying “We are grateful for the support you provide to the British High Commission, particularly the Defence Section.

"We look forward to continue working with you for a successful event this year and beyond”.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com