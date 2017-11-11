Akufo-Addo Commends JOSPONG

President Nana Akufo-Addo has lauded the work of Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Joseph Siaw Agyepong, urging him to deal with the controversies surrounding his business models.

The President on Friday, November 10, visited one of the subsidiaries of Jospong Group of Companies, the Accra Compost and Recycling Plant at Adjen Kotoku, and said the plant is a demonstration of an efficient and modern model of sanitation disposal.

“What we are witnessing here is the modern way of providing service, the collaboration between the State and private sector to deliver public goods. And, in this case, the most important in any city is sanitation,” the President said.

With Greater Accra’s population estimated at between 5 million and 7 million people, the President noted that “if we do not have an efficient, modern way of dealing with waste disposal, then we will have a city that will have major troubles with hygiene and an egress of cleanliness.”

The Plant, the President added “is an eye opener for me. It is about what is possible, about what collaboration can do, and what is possible, with encouragement and proper policy framework, if we have confidence in Ghanaian entrepreneurs. Ghanaian entrepreneurs have to be at the forefront of the social and economic transformation of the country. This sort of facility, seeing it work in detail, is extremely encouraging.”

He then urged the Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Mr Siaw Agyepong, to intensify efforts at dealing with the bad press his business operations has generated.

“When you are at the forefront of doing things like you are, you will be the subject of controversy, it goes with the territory. I know you a little bit, and I know you are capable of handling it. Stay focused,” he said.

Dr. Siaw Agyepong revealed to the President that the company has invested some $98 million in three different waste processing facilities across the country, employing some 700 permanent workers.

“Your presence here, Mr. President, reminds us of your commitment to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa. The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources is a first step in that commitment. We see this as a smart and achievable vision, and we are happy to make this reality,” he added.

The Plant, Dr. Siaw Agyepong said, has a designed capacity to process 600 tons of waste per day.

The Compost and Recycling Plant is an integrated waste processing and recycling company, established to receive, sort, process and recycle solid and liquid waste to produce organic compost for agronomic purposes in Ghana and in West Africa.

President Akufo-Addo also visited Zoompak Ghana Limited at Achimota, which specialises in the construction and management of waste transfer stations, collection and management of healthcare waste, amongst others.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | George Nyavor | [email protected]