St Kizito Primary of Kpandai call on Stakeholders for help during their literacy week celebration

St Kizito Primary school children celebrates literacy week

The intention of any good educational system is to give knowledge, skills and aptitude to all persons irrespective of their physical, socioeconomic, intellectual and geographical circumstances. Access to basic education lies at the heart of development, though basic education is expected to be accessible to all Ghanaian children, it is unfortunate that we have over 400,000 out of school children in the country. We are denying all such children the opportunity for them to contribute their quota to the development of this our great nation.

It is through this the primary school of Kpandai St kizito celebrated an annual literacy week, it is a one week celebration which gave they pupils the opportunity to read, write and memories what they have been taught. Most of the pupils demostrated to their parents, colleagues and teachers o Education is not only about mugging up facts, learning to read and write. That is literacy. Education goes beyond that as it includes an overall development of an individual.

Literacy week help pupils ,teachers, administrators,parents and volunteers come together to celebrate literacy. Literacy skills are all the skills needed for reading and writing. They include such things as awareness of the sounds of language, awareness of print, and the relationship between letters and sounds. Other literacy skills include vocabulary, spelling, and comprehension.

AWARENESS OF SOUND OF LANGUAGE: Awareness of sounds) is the ability to hear and play with the individual sounds of language, to create new words using those sounds in different ways. This usually occurs within the natural course of a child's development. Not to get too technical, but it's interesting to break down the parts of the language, most of which we learn intuitively by hearing our parents and others around us. It's worth noting that words are made up of various sounds besides just consonants and vowels, including:Digraphs,Onsets and Rimes

AWARENESS OF PRINT: Parents can encourage print awareness by exposing children to books and other reading materials from a very young age. Most print awareness begins in the home and the child's everyday environment. Reading to children is crucial in order to foster this awareness and to introduce them to the letters of the alphabet. Children also pick up print awareness from environmental print, such words found on road signs, cereal boxes and the like. It's important for children to have at least some print awareness before entering first grade to ensure they don't struggle when learning to read.

VOCABULARY: Children learning to read (and most people) typically have two kinds of vocabulary, which is the collection of all the words a person knows and uses in conversation. An active vocabulary includes words a person uses regularly in speech and writing. Words in the active vocabulary are those which a person can define and use in context. The words in a passive vocabulary are those which a person knows, but whose meaning he may have interpreted through context and use by others.

Mr Anijadong Gregory, the assistant headteacher revealed to our portal some of the challenges they go through as an institution. And some of them are:

Lack of computers in the school: Computers are an essential part of the information age, yet traditional schools lack adequate computer training and facilities. "There are no even computer labs for learners to work on. This also delays the processes of language learning and language teaching. The upper primary syllable for ICT is made up of practical topics yet no single computer is in the school."

Inadequate teaching and learning materials: persistence problem of non-availability or inadequacy of most instructional materials in the teaching and learning has been of great concern to teacher and learners. Coupled with this problem is non utilization of the available resources in the school by subject teachers teaching.

"This may not be unconnected with the fact that most of we the teachers have insufficient knowledge on most of the subjects and may not be able to handle these instructional materials. Some of our pupils easily forget what they were taught while they were schooling."

Inadequate Infrastructures: The quality of infrastructure has affected educational outcome in most of the schools within the District. "The school has a population of 1,352 pupils, 952 for primary and 400 in K G."

Mr Anijadong added, the primary school is facing a serious challenge with dual desk in the school. "The primary school has only 215 dual desk and meaning over 400 pupils are either seating on the floor or standing". The school is currently using 13 standard class rooms and two class in a pavilion .the school has three streams (A B and C for each class).

The assistant headteacher concluded, "With all these challenges,the school is the best performing in the District. Our JHS for 8 years now have been scoring 100 % in their BEC exams for the they are fed with good students from the primary school. So, we are therefore appealing to stake holders to come to our aid in other to help impact knowledge to the pupils".

The reverand priest of St Kizito Parish appealed to the Assembly to assist the school to improve the educational standard at the basic level, through the provision of school structures and teaching materials.

He concluded, "quality teaching and learning was not the responsibility of teachers alone, but also parents and the community at large, therefore there was the need for parents and guardians to supervise their wards when they come home

Source: Nasaramultimedia.com