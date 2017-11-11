Ensure Proper Security Of Value Books---Judge To MDAs

Mrs Lydia Osei Marfo, a Circuit Court judge has advised the staff of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure proper security at their workplaces to avoid the access of important document to fraudsters.

The judge made this remarks before sentencing Awal Mohammed, 28, an electrician to two years in prison for forging a letter of the Volta River Authority/Northern Electrification Distribution Company (VRA/NEDCo) to enable the company to supply electricity to the house of one Alhassan Yakubu at Amanten in the Brong Ahafo Region.

He pleaded guilty to forging a document and was convicted on his own plea.

Chief Inspector Daniel Gbedzinu, prosecuting, told the Court that the complainant in this case was the Technician Engineer of the VRA/NEDCo office at Ejura in the Ashanti Region, while the accused is an electrician at Amanten.

He said on July 17,2017 at 1.45 pm, one Alhassan Yakubu presented a letter to the complainant's office requesting for electricity supply and a meter to his house at Amanten.

However, after carefully examining the letter, the complainant suspected it to be forged and when Alhassan was questioned, he mentioned the name of the accused person as the one who gave him the letter.

The prosecutor said a report was made to the police and when the accused was arrested, he admitted the offence in his caution statement, explaining that he has for some time now, assisted the VRA/NEDCO to service electricity wires to the homes of people at Amanten and its environs and through that he laid hands on one of the letters of the company and out of it, he prepared another one for Alhassan Yakubu.

The police charged him with the offence and arranged him before court.

GNA