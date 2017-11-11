Monitor Your Children's Performance....Parents Urged

The Asante-Akim South Municipal Director of Education, Mr. Ignatius Mwinbe Ere-Der, has called for parents to keenly monitor the academic performance of their children.

He said it was not enough to enroll and provide them with their basic school needs but that they should be equally interested in how the children were performing.

This required, making regular visit to the schools and properly supervising them to do their homework.

Speaking at the open day of the Aboaboso D/A Primary School, Mr. Ere-Der, said the situation, where many parents did not even know the class teachers of their wards should not continue.

He added that educating the child 'goes beyond' putting them in school - it involved forging stronger relationship with teachers.

The Education Director also highlighted the need to provide the right environment for effective teaching and learning.

Mr. Alexander Frimpong, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said education was a major priority of the government and that everything would be done to raise the quality and promote access.

He counselled the pupils to work hard on their books to live their dreams.

Mr. Opoku Amoako, the head teacher, school called for all stakeholders to pull together to improve its facilities.

GNA

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA