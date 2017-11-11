Bee-keepers Trained In Brong-Ahafo

Fifty selected bee-keepers Associations in the Brong-Ahafo Region have undergone a three-day training to provide them with the pre-requisite knowledge to improve on their bee-keeping skills for enhanced quality honey production.

Bees Abroad, a United Kingdom-based Non-Governmental Organisation, organised the trainers of trainee workshop at Nkoranza, which also aimed at equipping the participants to promote and produce honey in commercial quantities.

The participants were selected from Techiman, Berekum, Atebubu, Sampa, Banda-Ahenkro, Nsawkaw, Attakrom, and Taselima, near Bole in the Northern Region.

Madam Trisha Marlow, Master Bee-keeper and Project Manager of Bees Abroad, said uncontrolled and annual bush fires, chemical spraying and tree felling remained a great impediment to bee-keeping in the country.

She said the country needed to put in place pragmatic measures to address the challenges to promote bee-keeping and honey production which is doing well on the international market.

Madam Marlow said her NGO was ready to give financial support to the bee-keepers, and asked the participants to grow flowers and plants around their beehives to attract the bees.

Mr. Richard Okoe, the President of the National Bee-keepers Association (NATBA) expressed appreciation to the organisers for the training and charged the participants to go back and impart the knowledge they had acquire to other colleagues for improved production.

He told the farmers that their produce would sell depending on its quality, and entreated the teeming unemployed youth to go into bee-keeping to enhance their livelihoods.

Mr. Okoe called on the government to support the activities of bee-keepers so that they could easily access financial support to expand their economic activities.

In 2015, the chiefs and people of Twifo Aduagyaa, near Twifo Praso in the Central Region, installed Madam Marlow as a development queen in the area for her leading role in promoting bee-keeping in the country.

Her stool name is Nana Afua Piesie Gyaawa I. GNA