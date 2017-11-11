YEA Cautions Staff Against Mischief And Lies

Staff of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) in the Ejisu-Juaben Municipality have dismissed as totally false and mischievous claims by the former acting Municipal Director of the Agency that he has been hounded out of office.

They said they were deeply upset and disappointed at the deliberate untruth peddled by Mr. Justice Annaman and had been wondering what he sought 'to achieve by the unfounded allegation'.

This was contained in a press statement jointly signed by five of the workers, Bernard Kwaku Bekoe, Stephen Asuming, Ama Afrakoma, Linda Anima and Kwadwo Sarpong.

They insisted that, contrary to what their former acting Director wanted others to believe, he 'has not been forced out of office by anybody - it is his own fiction'.

They said they had held a staff meeting on November 06, where Mr. Annaman informed everybody that he would be starting his annual leave on, Monday, November 13.

It was therefore difficult to understand why anybody should be in a haste to push him out.

The statement said there was strong sense of unity and of common interest and responsibilities among the staff.

They added that they were convinced that Mr. Annaman had made up the story because some of the assigned tasks of the newly appointed Project Assistant 'overlaps with what he has been doing'.

That should however not provide the excuse for him to make spurious claims and paint the picture of 'a man harried out in hurry'.

They reminded him that it was not a noble thing to do, 'jumping from one radio station to the other, telling the whole world that he has been sacked from his job, knowing very well that this is incorrect'.

GNA

By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA