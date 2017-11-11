Electrician Jailed 2-Years Over Fake VRA/NEDCo Document

A 28-year old electrician has been sentenced to two years imprisonment by the Nsuta Circuit Court for forging an official document of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo), a subsidiary of the Volta River Authority (VRA).

Mohammed Awal was handed down the punishment after he pleaded guilty to the offence.

He had forged a letter of the company to get power connected to the house of one Alhassan Yakubu at Amanten in the Brong-Ahafo.

Police Chief Inspector Daniel Gbedzinu told the court, presided over by Mrs. Lydia Osei Marfo, that the incident happened on July 2017.

The crime was detected when Yakubu presented the fake letter to the Ejura Office, for the supply of a meter and electricity to his property.

When questioned how he came by the letter, he mentioned Awal and a formal report was made to the police.

By C.M. Boaten, GNA