Volta Region Swears In Last Two DCEs

Ho, Nov. 10, GNA - Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister has sworn into office Madam Comfort Attah and Mr Patrick Ernest Kojo Mallet as District Chief Executives for Biakoye and South Dayi respectively.

The two were the last to be confirmed for the position of District Chief Executives in the 25 Assemblies in the Volta Region.

Dr. Letsa said he was relieved by their confirmation and tasked them to justify the confidence reposed in them and work to facilitate development in their areas.

He urged them to prioritize government's 'One-District, One Factory' initiative and Planting for Food and Jobs and urged them to involve Assembly members in making decisions.

Madam Attah expressed gratitude to the President and the Assembly members and promised to work with all stakeholders for the growth of their area.

GNA