Chemical Sellers Advised To Educate Public On Correct Use Of Drugs

Mr. Justice Peter Ansah, Gomoa West District Secretary of the Ghana Red Cross Society (GRCS), has advised drug store operators in the country to help educate the general public on the correct application of drugs.

This, Mr. Ansah said, will go a long way to buttress efforts being made by the ministry of health to reduce the trend of drugs abuse among Ghanaians.

Mr. Ansah was addressing a cross section of residents of Gomoa-Ankamu, popularly called Apam Junction, in the Central Region, on the dangers posed by drug abuse.

He warned the public against indiscriminate application of drugs stressing that, when they are purchasing drugs from chemical store operators they should endeavour to ask the dealers for proper guidelines.

Mr. Ansah, himself a trained chemical store operator, made it clear that indiscriminate use of drugs could lead to the escalation of health problem and unexpected death.

He said that notwithstanding the fact that the drug one intends purchasing form the chemical seller might have been prescribed by a qualified medical officer, they could still solicit for further education on the drug from the trained chemical store operator.

Mr. Ansah advised drug store operators who have not acquired the requisite training and knowledge for their work to avail themselves for such vital training to guide their day to day operations and, more importantly, for the safety of the consumer.

GNA