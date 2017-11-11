'Help Make Learning Friendly'

Tamale, Nov 10, GNA - Alhaji Mohammed Haroon Cambodia, the Northern Regional Director of Education has advised teachers to make teaching and learning more friendly for easy understanding.

He said learning requires the acquisition of reading skills to enable pupils succeed in their academic pursuit for excellence; hence they must learn to read as early as possible starting with the mother tongue.

Alhaji Cambodia gave the advice on Thursday at a closing ceremony of the development of materials-teachers guide for kindergarten, primaries one, two and three writers' workshop in Tamale to enhance pupils' reading skills in the mother tongue.

The event organized by the USAID partnership for education under its learning project in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and FHI360 an (NGO) to develop the mother tongue materials at the basic education level.

The early grade reading material would consist of 11 officially approved Ghanaian languages comprising Kasem, Dagaare, Dagbani, Dangme, Ga, Ewe, Nzema, Gonja, Asante, Fante, and Akuapem to improve pupils' reading skills in their mother tongue.

Dr James Dobson, the education director for USAID said inadequate learning resources for teachers and students poses danger to the educational structure and stressed the need for collective efforts of organizations and government to address the challenges.

He said Ghana could become the next power house of education in Africa if government invests more in the education of the youth to increase the country's human resource base to fast track development.

Dr Dobson indicated that, social vices such as arm robbery, prostitution, and violence could be seen as an economic benefit to society when majority of the population is uneducated.

Rev. Thomas Sayibu Imoro, Executive Director of the Ghana Institute of Linguistics Literacy and Bible Translation (GILLBT) indicated that, educating pupils in their mother tongue would empower them to improve in their reading skills.

He lauded USAID and the learning project partners for the initiative to upscale their efforts to bring to reality and fruition the expected quality learning material in the mother tongue language at the lower primary.

