Bongo-Soe SHS Appeals To Gov't

Mr Daniel Awunga, the Acting Headmaster of the Bongo-Soe Senior High School (SHS) in the Upper East Region, on Thursday appealed to government to absorb the School into the main stream education sector to improve education in the community.

He said the chiefs, elders and the people of the area saw the need to establish the SHS since most children who completed the Junior High School (JHS) were not placed in the main stream SHS, due to the computerized selection and placement system which did not absorb all students, and placed others as far as Volta, Eastern and Western Regions to be day students.

The Acting Headmaster, who spoke in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Bongo-Soe, said the School was established in 2012 as a Community SHS and currently had a total population of 74 students, comprising 51 final year students, 13 in second year, and 10 in first year with a teacher population of five.

He said the school used to offer both Business and General Arts courses but was compelled to drop the latter because majority of the teachers who were not on government payroll left owing to financial challenges.

He said the School started in a structure constructed by the World Vision International intended for a Day Nursery. The conversion was in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Bongo District Assembly.

Mr Awunga said the Inspectorate Division of the GES and the Director for Secondary Education and his team visited the school and approved of it, but nothing had been said or done about it being absorbed into the government's education system.

He said a government contract to build a 1000 seater dining hall, girls' and boys' dormitories and a 12-unit storey classroom block in 2014 was still not completed.

He said the School was challenged especially with the introduction of the free SHS policy, 'because the school had not been absorbed into the main stream. Students, who would have come in, will not be able to enjoy the free SHS, so we have students in this community who have not been placed in the various SHSs even though they are qualified'.

The Acting Headmaster said the poverty level in the community was so high that parents could not afford to pay GHÈ¼192.00 as fees for a term and appealed to government to help the school.

As at the time the GNA visited the school, classes were ongoing for final year students, while the second and first year students were seated in virtually empty classrooms reading without teachers. GNA

By Godfred Polkuu, GNA