Djadzefe School Benefits From The Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of Ho, has donated library books to the Djadzefe Community School at Ave-Dakpa in the Akatsi North District to improve reading skills.

The Club also painted the Ave-Dakpa District Assembly Basic School, which was last coated some 43 years ago.

Mr. Vincent Asimah, President of the Charter said education and literacy were part of their six thematic areas for the month and that the books were meant to inculcate reading culture in the children.

He said Rotary is a humanitarian club that sought to improve lives and has the act of giving rooted in its core values.

Madam Philomena Amedeker, the District Education Officer of Akatsi North who received the books on behalf of the school expressed gratitude to the Club and said other schools in the District would benefit from the support.

Madam Susana Kudjoe, Project Committee Director of the Club entreated students to endeavour to become Rotarians in the future and join the campaign to make the world a better place.

Dr. Prince Sodoki Amuzu, the District Chief Executive commended the Club for the foresight and urged it to engage the public more to increase its membership.

By Rosina Oyivor, GNA