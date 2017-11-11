7 Things You Didn’t Know About DJ Gaddafi

Mohammed Seidu Lansah, born in Moshie Zongo (Tamale) started his radio career as DJ Gaddafi in Tamale. He has gradually built a reputation as one of Ghana's finest DJs. He's a down-to-earth, affable person who does his job effortlessly by bringing joy into the homes of many Ghanaians. His radio personality mirrors his real-life easygoing personality. His personal values and positionality come through in his work as an on-air

Mohammed Seidu Lansah, born in Moshie Zongo (Tamale) started his radio career as DJ Gaddafi in Tamale. He has gradually built a reputation as one of Ghana’s finest DJs. He’s a down-to-earth, affable person who does his job effortlessly by bringing joy into the homes of many Ghanaians. His radio personality mirrors his real-life easygoing personality. His personal values and positionality come through in his work as an on-air presenter at one of Ghana’s finest radio stations, Citi FM. He is one of the pioneers of radio presentation in Tamale. He began his radio career at the time that Nuhu Kennedy, Mariam Jeduah, Abdul Hayi Moomen, Alhassan Suhuyini, Martina Bugri, Tyto Qramo, Brother Nash among others run the airwaves in Tamale; the golden age of Tamale radio.

He’s been doing radio for 13 years DJ Gaddafi’s radio career began in 2004 when Fiila FM (Tamale) gave him the opportunity to join the radio industry even though he initially had no formal training in media work. He entertained the Northern Region with his superior on-air presentation skills and unique taste in music. He appreciates the opportunity at Fiila FM because he got to learn on the job by making mistakes and learning from them. With time, he polished his craft as a disc jockey. In 2010, he took his career to the next level by securing a job at Citi FM. And has been with Citi since.

His favourite food is sagim (tuo zaafi) DJ Gaddafi is a sagim enthusiast. His favourite food is sagim with bra soup or maankuuni (dry okro soup). According to him, his breakfast is usually sagkurli (leftover tz from the night before) or koko.

He is an OGA The DJ completed his JHS education at SDA Junior High School on the Hospital Road, Tamale. On completion, he proceeded to Ghana Senior High School in Tamale (making him an OGA). He studied at the Tamale Technical University afterwards. He took some courses at NIIT and is currently studying Development Communication at the African University College of Communications (AUCC).

He’s a family man The presenter is happily married with two kids; a daughter and a son. He has been married for 5 years now. His son is called Mbo (he is 4 years old) and his daughter is Maanda (she is 2 years old).

He is passionate about his job Since senior high school, Gaddafi knew he wanted to work in media and his colleagues knew that about him because of how passionately he talked about his dreams. He is thankful for the opportunity he got at Fiila FM to live his dream. Media work has always been a passion of his. His passion and commitment comes through in his work as he believes that he gets paid to have fun. He works in the Programs Department of Citi FM. He hosts shows like the Citi Countdown which airs at 8:00pm to 12:00am on Fridays and SlamJam which airs at 8:00pm to 12:00am on Saturdays. He also serves as producer for both shows.

He is multilingual : DJ Gaddafi speaks Dagbanli, Hausa, Twi, English and a little Ga. He is currently learning French. He has worked as an English radio presenter throughout his radio career.

He is the brain behind Zeex North Music TV According to DJ Gaddafi, Zeex North Music TV is a dream he has nurtured for a very long time. He wanted to bring something different to the Ghanaian mediascape and he hopes to do that with this TV show. With Zeex North Music TV he hopes to truly project Ghanaian music by bringing to the mainstream, music scenes that are largely left out of the industry through little airplay and inadequate representation at the national level and at shows like the Ghana Music Awards. Together with Sadiq Garba (an animator) he hopes to change Ghanaian entertainment TV as we know it. DJ Gaddafi believes Zeex North Music TV is going to be “a show from the Northern Region to the world.”

DJ Gaddafi has contributed to the growth of the Northern music industry by bringing his insider knowledge about the industry to the work that he does. He promotes airplay for Northern artistes who are looking to break into the national music scene by reaching Accra audiences and then moving on to building audience bases in other regions. He invites upcoming talented artistes to his radio shows to give them the exposure that they need to break into the mainstream. He stays on top of the latest in the vibrant Tamale music industry and has consistently served as a mediator between the North and the South with regards to popularizing music and promoting the work of artistes.

Source: Savanahlifestyle.org