Petrosol Assures Of Strict Adherence Safety

The Chief Executive Officer of Petrosol has indicated that the company is committed to safety as it embarks on expanding its operations.

Michael Bozumbil says they have invested heavily in ensuring an environmentally safe fuel stations.

According to him, the company has in place the required firefighting equipment as well as undertaking regular training its staff to build their capacity to operate the fuel stations in a safe manner.

Mr Bozumbil disclosed this at the recent launch of the company's new fuel station in Bolgatanga, the Upper East regional capital.

He assured the public that the new station had gone through the regulatory processs and met the requirements of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

He added that other regulatory agencies, such as the Ghana National Fire Service, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Town & Country Planning Department of Bolgantanga Municipal Assembly.

The CEO also indicated that the starndards that Petrosol is noted for will be extended to customers of the company in Bolgatanga.

The Bolgatanga fuel station brings to 76 its network of fuel stations countrywide.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com | JoyBusiness