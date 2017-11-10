Every NDC Member Must Take Advantage Of Registration Exercise – NDC Communicator

Mr. Mahama Socrates Samuel

An ardent supporter and communication member of the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Mahama Socrates Samuel has call on party supporters across the length and breadth of the country to actively participate in the ongoing registration exercise by the party.

According to him, active participation by party members in the ongoing registration exercise will ensure the needed unity and stability required in the party.

After an abysmal performance at the 2016 general elections, the NDC ditched its biometric register and are now embarking on manual registration process as recommended by the Prof. Kwesi Botchwey Committee.

Mr. Mahama Socrates Samuel, who is likely to contest deputy communication director position of the party urged party members to encourage individuals who believe in the NDC to register to become members at the ongoing registration process to make the party stronger.

“One must remember that the reorganization cannot be complete if we fail to woo people to register as members. Aside being a member through registration, it also allows one the right to vote and be voted for. It is therefore necessary, to undertake this important exercise and encourage others to do same” he said.

The NDC Communication member believes with proper reorganization as prescribed by the Prof. Kwesi Botchwey Committee, the NDC will recapture power in 2020.

In view of the recent membership registration of the NDC, it is imperative that every Ghanaian desiring to become a member of the NDC must endeavor to take a bold step by partaking in registration process. It is in this that we get stronger and united. Per the Kwesi Botchwey report which has been kept clandestine, the leadership of the party has urged us to get involved in the reorganization and it starts now.

Soon afterwards, the party will begin electing executives from the Branch to the National level, since it has now provided the roadmap to the national congress which shall be due in July, 2018.

Let’s join the movement and take over for the NDC!

Victory 2020 is assured!