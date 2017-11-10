Too Early To Announce My Intentions For 2020---John Mahama

Former President John Mahama has reiterated his stance on how premature it is to announce his intent on running for the presidency in 2020.

He stated that, like he said in Cape Coast after the Unity Walk over the weekend, he would rather the party pays more attention to ongoing reorganisation.

A statement issued Friday and signed by Special Aide, Joyce Bawa said, the former President during the meeting with Regional Chairpersons Caucus of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for their fraternal visit on Thursday, made his intentions clear.

“HE Mahama, during the meeting also stressed the need for the leadership of the Party across the structures- Branch, Constituency, Regional and National- to work towards educating supporters on the ongoing Branch reorganization activities and use the opportunity to build up the support base of the Party in the communities,” it added.

“The former president further repeated his earlier call on all members of the NDC to focus on the ongoing restructuring and reorganization exercise while pledging his commitment and support for the process and the Party.”

The former President also said regarding embarking on a Thank You Tour to thank Ghanaians for giving him the oppoprtunity to serve them, “he will discuss the timing of the requested Thank You Tour with the leadership of the Party.”

Below is the full statement:

STATEMENT ON MEETING WITH THE REGIONAL CHAIRPERSONS CAUCUS OF THE NDC

The Office of HE John Dramani Mahama wishes to formally thank the Regional Chairpersons Caucus of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for their fraternal visit on Thursday November 09, 2017, and also appreciate the opportunity to discuss a number of issues.

Given that the former president had always wanted to thank Ghanaians for their support and cooperation during his tenure as both Vice President and President of the Republic of Ghana, and as reiterated during the meeting he will discuss the timing of the requested Thank You Tour with the leadership of the Party.

On the issue of considering the request of party colleagues and supporters to lead the NDC to the 2020 Elections, HE John Mahama's position, as stated in Cape Coast, remains that it will be premature to announce his decision whether or not to contest, in view of the ongoing reorganization efforts of the Party.

HE Mahama, during the meeting also stressed the need for the leadership of the Party across the structures-Branch, Constituency, Regional and National-to work towards educating supporters on the ongoing Branch reorganization activities and use the opportunity to build up the support base of the Party in the communities.

The former president further repeated his earlier call on all members of the NDC to focus on the ongoing restructuring and reorganization exercise while pledging his commitment and support for the process and the Party.

He also advised leadership of the party to continue to work towards establishing a level playing field during the upcoming internal party elections

