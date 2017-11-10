Affordable Luxury; Five Quality Hotels In Ghana For A Family Holiday

We live in an era where family vacations or time away on holiday seems like something only the rich can afford. The mention of a weekend getaway or an adventure with the kids immediately triggers an alarm of questions like ‘’isn’t it too expensive?’’, ‘’how much is my salary?’’ and ‘’Do you know how much bills i pay’’.

However, thinking closely about this reveals that, with the right planning and the right connections, you can have an amazing vacation with the family at amazingly low rates. The location of your vacation is often quite as important as who you go on vacation with. Even though many of the nice resorts and hotels come at high rates, there are a couple of luxurious ones that are affordable. Africa’s leading onlinetravel agents takes a quick look at five hotels in Ghana for an affordable and luxurious family holiday.

M Suites -Plush 3-star sports hotel in Ghana M Suites Hotel is situated in East Legon, within Lizzys Sports Complex, Ghana. The hotel boasts an outdoor swimming pool and features conferencing facilities to host several corporate events. Guests enjoy beautiful views from a rooftop terrace and free Wifi access. M Suites Ghana boasts banqueting and meeting facilities for social and corporate gatherings. The hotel has ample parking space, the premises are fitted with CCTV cameras and guarded by trained security personnel. The hotel is in close proximity with The Room, paparazzi lounge and Times Square and is situated in the famous Lizzys Sports Complex at East Legon. It’s proximity to a sports complex makes it very ideal for a family vacation where the whole family can go swimming, the parents can engage in tennis, basketball or even football. It’s always fun when the family come together for a healthy competition. Why not consider this hotel starting from as low as Ghc 396.

Beige Village Golf Resort and Spa - Beige Village Golf Resort & Spa (New Abirem) is a luxury 4-star Resort, Golf Course and Spa in a getaway location. All Inclusive Getaway Destination- Listening to the name Beige Village Golf Resort & Spa Ghana alone immediately lets you know that they are delivering a host of services : more services in one location than usual. Beige Village Golf Resort & Spa Ghana is an elegant resort located on the Juaso - Nsawam Rd, New Abirem in the Eastern Region of Ghana. Beige Village Golf Course boasts a 9-hole golf course gracefully wrapped around the villas to give an amazing view of the luscious palm plantations of Abenoa forest. Internet access is available and free all through the premises. Beige Village Golf Resort & Spa is 30 km away from Nkawkaw. For sure, Beige Village Golf Resort & Spa (New Abirem) is not just delivering these assorted services; they are doing so with the style and professionalism expected from a 4-star hotel. Aside the amazing landscape and serenity, this resort provides activities such as fishing, standing chess, lawn tennis and rooftop swimming. This is a great place for the family to go chill for a while. At rates starting from Ghc 530, this is a bargain.

The Royal Senchi - The Royal Senchi is the best and ultimate luxury 5-star getaway hotel in Ghana delivering top-rated services in the state-of-the art facility. Luxury 5-star hotel in Ghana The Royal Senchi Hotel is situated in Akosombo, Ghana. It presents luxury with their beautiful riverfront rooms. There are 24-hour electricity and air-conditioning at Royal Senchi Akosombo. Also, free WiFi is provided for all guests. There is more than enough parking space for your car on the Royal Senchi compound. Guests can enjoy a swimming session or full relaxation in one of the lounge beds at the Senchi pool or at the poolside respectively. There is also a shallow swimming pool for children. Laundry and dry-cleaning, car hire, babysitter or concierge service, all can be arranged upon request at The Royal Senchi Hotel Ghana. Also, an airport shuttle can be arranged free of charge. The Royal Senchi Hotel is 1-kilometer from the Aburi Bridge, a 3-minute walk from the Akosombo road, one hour and a 30-minute drive to the Accra International Airport and near the Akosombo to Accra road. The finest experience you see only in dreams awaits you at this elegant 5-star paradise. Why not book a room at The Royal Senchi hotel Akosombo now? Starting from as low as Ghc 880, you would have an amazing experience for less.

Sunlodge Hotel Limited - Sunlodge Hotel is a great all-rounder hotel in Tesano that is a perfect for a complete family sleep-over. Among the top hotels in Tesano- Sunlodge Hotel Limited is located in Tesano, Accra, close to Tesano Baptist Church. The hotel features a swimming pool, conference and meeting room, a cafe and a restaurant. Free WiFi is available. The hotel features spacious rooms fitted with gleaming tiled floors, ornate lampshades, worktables and chairs, TV with satellite reception and en-suite bathrooms with bathtubs. The Sunlodge Hotel Tesano rooms are fully air-conditioned, designed with full-length windows and accessed with electronic keys. Sunlodge Hotel Limited is 8 km from Achimota Golf Club, 15 km from the Airport, 20 km from Down Town, Malls and Shopping Centres. The hotel is very close to the Papaye Fast Foods and Tesano Police Station. Affordable rates starting from Ghc 374 will save you lots while you enjoy loads.

Eden vale Hotel And Executive Training Centre - Eden Vale Hotel and Executive Training Centre is a plush executive hotel located in the precious neighbourhood of East Legon, Accra. All-in-one executive brand hotel in Accra- Eden Vale Hotel and Executive Training Centre is situated at Adjiriganor-East Legon off Rawlings junction Accra-Ghana. The brand Hotel offers a high quality and personalised service to its guests. The Eden Vale Hotel and Executive Training Centre boasts free WiFi services for all guests and an airport pick-up.The hotel is situated in a serene environment. Complimentary breakfast is served daily at Eden Vale Hotel and Executive Training Centre. Local and continental meals well prepared by a professional chef can be ordered at Eden Vale Hotel and Executive Training Centre restaurant.

The well-stocked bar at the hotel serves alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. A 24-Hour room service can be provided upon request. Eden Vale Hotel and Executive Training Centre is 20-minutes drive from the Kotoka International Airport, 10-minutes drive to A&C mall and 15minutes drive to Accra Mall. Right here in the city, it will feel like home away from home. Just check it out and with a starting price of Ghc 339, you can enjoy a great family vacation for cheap.

Family vacations don’t always have to break your bank and leave you with a headache. Sometimes, the best comes for cheap as well. Consider these great luxurious hotels for your next trip. Very cool and affordable rates.

Credit : Jumia Travel