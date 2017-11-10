Needy Student Benefits From OmniBank Scholarship

OmniBank has awarded a scholarship grant to brilliant but needy student, Samuel Dorkenoo to pursue his academic programme at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Samuel Dorkenoo, a first year student had early on dropped out of school due to financial difficulties and was referred by the Graphic Communication Group when OmniBank made a courtesy call on the print media house.

After further checks on his background and academic records they found he had an excellent WASSCE results.

The company, therefore, assisted him in reapplying for admission to KNUST where he will be studying Biological Science.

The sponsorship package granted for the entire duration of his educational programme includes full tuition, accommodation, book allowance and monthly stipend to be paid at the beginning of each academic year.

This initiative is part of OmniBank’s Corporate Social Responsibility to support needy but brilliant students.

The Bank said its firm belief in education is to help alleviate poverty and build a sustainable skilled workforce for the community.

Meanwhile, 6 other students were also offered scholarship through its Board of Directors assisted trust fund.

Mark Kwartei Quartey (Level 300, Nursing), Danso Solomon Danquah (Level 300, Information Technology) and Amponsah Abigail (Level 300, Accounting), all of Pentecost University College and 3 continuing students of Apegusu Senior High School; Charles Mintah, Boadua Gladys Boafo and Belinda Arthur are also beneficiaries of the OmniBank Foundation Scholarship scheme.

Speaking at a short ceremony to present cheque to the beneficiary students, Corporate Affairs Manager, Yaa Fosuah Gyamfi indicated that this year’s CSR projects have been centered on Education.

"Having placed value on education we seek to honour academic excellence, support academic dream of beneficiaries and also contribute to academia.

“Our choice of education is influenced strongly by supporting brilliant but needy young individuals which will make the bigger impact on their families and communities. OmniBank has benefited immensely from developing people, thus we see this as an extension of our staff development," she said.

She is hopeful their initiative will influence other corporate organisations to also support.

The OmniBank Foundation was set up to oversee the management of CSR projects by providing funding and other forms of financial assistance in areas such as Education, Health, Environment, ICT among others.