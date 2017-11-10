GMA Takes On Gov't Over Failure To Employ Medical Doctors

The Ghana Medical Association has described as a denial of healthcare delivery to Ghanaians, the government's failure to employ trained medical doctors and dentists to serve in the under-served areas.

President of the association, DCOP Dr. Ebenezer Ewusi-Emmim says though Ghana still suffers from the poor doctor-patient ratio, some trained doctors and dentists are wasting away at home.

Speaking at the 59th annual General Conference of the Ghana Medical Association in Kumasi, Dr. Ewusi-Emmim says the association is gravely concerned about the continued stay at home of trained doctors while the populace suffer.

"The GMA is gravely concerned about the creeping incident of unemployment of medical doctors and dentists in the country in spite of the fact that Ghana still suffers from abysmal doctor to patient ratio.

According to the Ghana Medical Association, the Ministry of Health has failed to work on the issue, citing lack of financial clearance as a hindrance.

But Dr. Ewusi-Emmim says the explanation by the government is unacceptable.

"The GMA takes very serious view of this development and would like to state that the citing of lack of financial clearance as the reason for non-posting of medical doctors and dentists by the Ministry of Health is not acceptable and the denial of healthcare to the Ghanaian."

The 5-day conference is under the theme: "Mental Health in Ghana."

It had the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as the Special Guest of Honour and Dr. Akwasi Osei, the Chief Executive of Ghana Mental Health Authority as Special Guest.