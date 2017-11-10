Motor Rider Ignored The Traffic Light, But Not The Floods

Stubborn and defiant, this motor rider ignored persistent calls to be patient during heavy downpour last month.

While all other motorists played it safe by parking, he decided to go for sorry by riding through the flooded Kasoa-Mallam Highway with gusto.

But the brownish current had other plans. And in his predicament, no one wanted to play good Samaritan to a stubborn motorist.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com David Andoh [email protected]