The Absence Of Community Parks In Ho - Effects On The Society

“A sound Mind they say Live in a Healthy Body”

The Volta regional capital, Ho, over the years can boast of open spaces (community Parks) where men and women visit regularly to exercise and enhance their good life’s and God given talents. Community Parks and fields are reserved places that people go to get healthy and stay fit. These community Parks provide gathering places for families and social groups, as well as for individuals of all ages and economic status, regardless of their ability to pay for access.

Community Parks provide places for health and well-being that are accessible by persons of all ages and abilities, especially to those with disabilities at no cost. Most Sports men and women in Ho uses especially weekends as days of their regular routine exercising and knows exactly where they can fulfil their wishes. The regional capital was always in a state of sporting jamboree whenever one happens to be in town for the first time, 5 to 10 years ago. However, same cannot be said about the phenomena today.

The sharp decline in the performance of sporting disciplines among the populace and schools for some, are as a result of the non- existence of the community parks that used to serve lots of purposes with many outlining the significant effect it had on them. One might be tempted to ask, of the importance of a community park to a society?

A community Space or Park offers lots of benefits to a society. Economically, Health wise and Social Importance. For the benefit of this article let’s focus on the sporting importance.

Ho as a Township once had some famous Community Parks. Most notable among where the RTC Park, Ho Dome Experimental Park, the Zoro Park, Children’s Park and the Kpoanyigba Park. The RTC Park was then the busiest Park and was located at the heart of the township with the size of a standard football pitch. Tough grassless, was the hub of development of many talents in the society. The park offers Athletes, Footballers, Handball players and Hockey players the opportunity to showcase and improve their talent each time they step on the grassless field (Sakora Park).The park living to its billing was able to host some important and interesting activities over the years notably the first ever Tigo Community soccer Gala, which brought together all communities in the Municipality including Ahoe, Dome, Hliha, Heve, Bankoe, Sokode Lokoe, Housing among others to contest for neighborhood supremacy in football. In fact, that tournament really brought out many Footballers in the community most notably Evans Omani who scored the match winner for Nania FC against Kotoko in the MTN Fa Cup finals in 2011 after few years of capture by Nania FC. The likes of Wilson Akakpo, Asonkey, Dickson Akotia, Dzado Kisinger and many more were all spotted out of the RTC Park. It is important to note that, the once beneficial community park that takes care of other sporting discipline has been taken over by the Ho Municipal Assembly and has now been turned into a Mini market after traders were relocated from their permanent sheds for re-developmental purposes. An attempt to inquire about the revert of the traders to their permanent location to allow asses for other community users prove futile.

The Ho Dome Experimental Park on the other hand serves as a nursery ground for young talented footballers. It was a venue were juvenile players converge on daily basis after school for their sporting drills and activities. Festival activities together with gala matches were all sent to the Mini field for the outmost joy of the society. One of such activities was the “El CLASICO” between GBC Volta Star Radio vs US FM which attracted over thousands of spectators. The strategic location of the park plus the availability of car parking space and sheds allows individuals to afford comfort as they look-on to the ongoing action. The ability to attract spectators regardless the event is the unique qualities of the Ho Dome Park until it was surprising restricted from public use by the headmistress of the school citing property destruction.

With the closure of these two parks that usually hosts major events in town, many users have been plunge in a disarray. As the remaining open parks are in a poor state and cannot serve its purpose.

Mr Raymond Tsiagbe a sports Journalist with Kekeli FM attributed the downward decline in sports development among the youth to the non-existence of community open fields for daily training and exercise causing lack of interest.

“Many of the kids grow up not realizing their dreams because of the lack of theses parks and therefore find alternate activities to keep themselves busy. Some end up becoming burdens to the society because they are unable to go to school either. The downwards steadily decline is mostly attributed to lack of training parks and interest”. Mr Tsiagbe said.

He further said the trend is more alarming in our second cycle schools when they compete with others outside Ho for honors.

“Our inter-colleges competitions are also suffering and aren’t able to produce the talents that we had in the past because the basic facilities are nowhere and the few existing are in a very bad shape. These were the reasons some of our upcoming sportsmen found solace in other regions neglecting us during the National Unity games.” He added.

Rustum Gameli Senorgbe another sports Journalist with Volta Premier FM thinks the Ho Municipal Assembly must make conscious efforts to reserve parks for community relaxation and sports promotion. He believes that the current trend of collapsing open spaces for alternate use if not check will liken Ho to Accra where community members compete and fight over little open spaces for fun and games in the near future. He however suggests that individuals must also buy lands and develop them for community use if we are to see the fast development of sports. “I believe individuals must also take up the provision of community parks, better still the Private Public Partnership (PPP) as an alternative” Rustum said.

Maxwel Gli a Handball player, other sports lovers and basic users lamented bitterly about the unavailability of open playing fields expect the Ho Sports Stadium which was not accessible for usage at all times.

The Ho Municipal Assembly who has the mandate of ensuring and making allocations for development in the community must quickly be reminded that, sports development is one of their core business and must decline from conversion of community parks to other developments. They must also make the effort of new allocations to sojourn the current situation thereby bringing back the joy community parks gives the society. It is evidently clear that the absence community parks are having an adverse impact on the ageing and young generations, on the close group of people, corporate bodies and keep fit clubs who are in dying need of empty spaces for events. It is also very evident that major roads in the fast-growing Municipality constantly especially on weekends gets blocked for funerals because of the non-existence of community Parks and open spaces. Attempt to seek the views of the Ho Municipal Assembly to make pronouncements prove unsuccessful.

Ho, I believe will get back to its former state if all (Private and local Government) can preserve, upgrade and make open spaces available for community use.

By: Eric Eli Adzie