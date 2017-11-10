You Mismanaged Ghana's Economy Woefully, Don't Border To Contest Elections 2020 - Abronye DC to Mah

The loudmouth Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe otherwise known as Abronye DC, has stated that former President John Dramani Mahama shouldn't border to lead the NDC party again and avoid another disgrace.

His statement comes on the back of the NDC party's 'Unity Walk' held in Cape Coast on Sunday, November 5, 2017, where the former President was given the platform to criticise the ruling government.

Speaking to the media, the youth Activist and National Youth Organiser aspirant of the governing NPP, Abronye DC said the former President failed to manage the economy from 2012 to 2016.

According to him, as the immediate past President of the Republic of Ghana, you couldn't get money to settle the energy debt, NHIS, feeding grant for SHS and Colleges of Education.

He added that because of bad management, the former President cancelled the nursing and teacher training allowances.

Abronye DC also said former President Mahama under his watch, failed to employ over 27,000 nurses before the NPP took power from him.

"You cancelled the nurses and teachers allowances left behind 27,000 nurses at the hook".

The Maverick Youth Organiser alleged that former President John Dramani Mahama used billions of Ghana Cedis to organise 'Unity Walk' across some Regions in the country.

According to him, former President Mahama failed to manage the economy well but this same person has been able to get Gh7m cedis for Tamale Unity Walk, Gh10m cedis for Greater Accra Unity Walk and Gh5m cedis for Cape Coast Unity Walk. This is a clear indication that the National Democratic Congress is now 'November December Criminals' (NDC) under JDM milked the nation's economy.

He added that if Ghanaians make a mistake and bring back former President John Mahama in 2020 to lead Ghana, the country will be in 'hell'.

He, therefore, called on Ghanaians to have confidence in President Akufo-Addo led administration and not to listen to the propaganda of former President Mahama and the NDC party.

Source: Daniel Kaku