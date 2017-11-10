Ghana Police Orders Ministers To Stop Abusing Sirens

The Motor Transport Traffic Department (MTTD) says political and government appointees do not fall in the category of persons allowed by the law to use sirens.

According to the Director in-charge of Education, Research and Training, DSP Alex K. Obeng, the permits is for Heads of State, police vehicle, ambulances as well as motor vehicles used by other recognised government security agencies.

Other agencies authorised to use the siren are bullion vehicles registered by the licensing authority as well as authorised emergency vehicles, he said.

Many road users are annoyed at the abuse of sirens by politicians and some ‘big men’ in society as well as the police themselves, who during rush hours.

The police sound their sirens virtually pushing every vehicle to the shoulders of the road in order to have unimpeded access.

Speaking on the Super Morning Show on Joy FM Friday, however, DSP Alex Obeng said the Road Traffic Regulation 74(3) of LI 2180 provides that a siren or bell may be fitted as a warning appliance and used only on certain categories of motor vehicles.

“Whether you are a chief director, whether you are minister…whether you are whatever, you are not allowed to use the siren or the blue bulbs,” he warns.

Regulation 74(2) of L.I. 2180 provides that … a person shall not fit on a motor vehicle a warning appliance other than a type approved by the Licensing Authority (DVLA).

The law is therefore clear on who can install and use motor vehicle warning appliances including bells and sirens in their vehicles.

The law lists categories of entities permitted to install and use sirens and horns. They are listed as follows:

a government vehicle used for official purposes by the Head of State

a Police vehicle

a motor vehicle used by the Fire Service

a motor vehicle used as an ambulance by a hospital or clinic

a motor vehicle used by other recognized Government security agencies

a bullion vehicle registered by the Licensing Authority.

It is, therefore, an offence for any person not within the above-listed entities to install or use sirens and horns

DSP Obeng therefore, advised transport officers at the various governmental agencies to ensure the immediate removal of sirens and bulbs fitted to vehicles that have been given to their respective institutions.

Between January and October 2017, 3,200 drivers were rounded for various road traffic offences including drunk driving, dangerous driving, and anuthorised use of sirens, the MTTD official revealed.

He said out of the number, 2,108 were convicted sentenced to various jail terms and some slapped with fines “and they remain convicted criminals.”

DSP Obeng said advised drivers and road users to pay attention to the rules because a violation will see them face the law and not their passengers including the politicians they may be chauffeuring.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Jerry Tsatro Mordy | Email: [email protected], Twitter: @jerrymordy