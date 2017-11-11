Police MTTD Confident New Smart Drivers' License Will Ensure Indiscipline On Roads

The Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service says it will now be able to arrest in real time, offenders of the Road Traffic Act, 2004 (Act 683) and prosecute them with the introduction of the smart drivers’ license.

The Director in-charge of Education, Research and Training, DSP Alex K. Obeng, says the MTTD will interface its operating systems with the automated smart vehicle registration and license system to enhance their operations without physically being present on the road to check abusers of the regulations.

This means that police will no longer physically be on the lookout, deploy personnel to arrest and prosecute offenders of the regulations, DSP Obeng stated with a feeling of reassurance that drivers who freely flaunt road laws, will no longer escape the eyes of the law.

Of immense annoyance is the abuse of sirens by politicians and some ‘big men’ in society as well as the police themselves, who during rush hours blow their sirens virtually pushing every vehicle to the shoulders of the road in order to have unimpeded access.

DSP Alex Obeng

But speaking Friday on the Super Morning Show on Joy FM, DSP Alex Obeng says the time is up for such “criminals” on the road

“With the coming on-stream of these registers that are so easy to access and to have the vehicle owners name and mobile telephone numbers will make it easy to access the vehicle owners in real time,” he told the host of the Show, Kojo Yankson.

“Whether you are a chief director, whether you are minister…whether you are whatever, you are not allowed to use the siren or the blue bulbs,” he warns.

He advised transport officers at the various governmental agencies to ensure the removal of sirens and bulbs fitted in vehicles that have been given to their respective institutions because they are not allowed to fix such gadgets on their vehicles under the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (LI 2180) which was enacted to supplement the provisions of the Act 683.

Regulation 74(3) of LI 2180 provides that a siren or bell may be fitted as a warning appliance and used on certain categories of motor vehicles.

Between January and October 2017, 3,200 roads were rounded for various road traffic offences including drunk driving and dangerous driving, the MTTD official revealed.

He said out of the number, 2,108 were convicted sentenced to various jail terms and some slapped with fines “and they remain convicted criminals.”

He advised drivers and road users to pay attention to the rules because a violation will see them face the law henceforth.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Jerry Tsatro Mordy | Email: [email protected], Twitter: @jerrymordy