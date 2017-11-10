African Governments Tasked to Improve Justice System

Arusha, (Tanzania) Nov. 10, CDA Consult – The African Continental Court has rolled-out mechanism aimed at improving judicial efficiency, Justice Sylvain Ore, President of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights stated in Arusha, Tanzania on Thursday.

He said the mechanism which is being discussed at the on-going Third African Judicial Dialogue would pave the way further towards the realization of an improved public service justice within, “our countries and at the supra-national levels”.

Justice Ore noted that: “In these days of street revolutions fuelled by wanting social justice and mistrust in the formal justice mechanism, improving justice systems in Africa becomes our holistic responsibility.

“We must strive to avoid that failure; to achieve such is held against us by this generation and the next generations of victims, litigants, peoples and the citizenry”.

Dr. Clement Julius Mashamba, member of the African Committee of Experts on Rights and Welfare of the Child, addressing the participants expressed the urgent need to improve judicial efficiency on the continent.

“This belief is founded in the fact that the participation of the Chief Justices and Presidents of Supreme and Constitutional Courts of the African Union Member States represents the highest judicial authorities of the continent,” he stated on behalf of the Chairperson of the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, Prof. Benyam Mezmur.

He said a stage has been set for fruitful interactions between national and international courts, with a view to maintaining constant dialogue with national Judges across the continent, to discuss ways and means to promote and protect human rights.

Dr Mashamba, emphasis that in fulfilling the general objective of the Judicial Dialogue, the Committee finds it pertinent to state that its recent engagement of national actors in the implementation of its decisions, particularly through amicable settlement, has proved fruitful.

To say the least, the Committee believes that in order for decisions of continental judicial and quasi-judicial bodies to be implemented at the national level, national judiciaries have to play a central role, he noted.

“This is principally because national judiciaries form the inner core of the protection of human rights at the domestic level,” Dr. Mashamba noted.

Third African Judicial Dialogue, organised by the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights under the auspices of the African Union (AU).

The Dialogue is being attended by about 150 delegates from AU Member States- including Chief Justices, Presidents of Supreme and Constitutional Courts from the 55 AU Member States, as well as regional and international judicial bodies and other relevant stakeholders.

The biennial meeting is on the general theme: ‘’Improving Judicial Efficiency in Africa’’ and is a follow up to the first edition held in November 2013 in Arusha, Tanzania, and second in November 2015, also in Arusha.

The overall objective of the Dialogue is to explore ways of enhancing judicial efficiency in Africa.

It also serve as platform for Africa’s top judiciary officials to exchange experiences on the on-going continental judicial reforms, trends on human rights jurisprudence, continuing judicial education and management of judicial institutions on the continent.

The African Judicial Dialogue is organized in collaboration with the World Bank, the German Cooperation (GiZ) and the European Union (EU).