Disregard Soon Lawless Regional Chairmen

Nobody will impose anyone on us. This flagbearership race will be decided by about 265,000 delegates or so.

The general public and the NDC supporters should kindly ignore soon to lose Regional Chairmen and their gymnastics. This is the height of hypocrisy and lawlessness in the NDC. Alabi Joshua is focus on the prize. No amount of hypocrisy and double standard will perturb him. Mahama can be beaten and that's exactly what he will experience in 2018 Congress.

The grassroot is earning for change in leadership. The grassroot is tired of being neglected for 8 years.

The NEW HOPE MESSAGE is being received by the masses of our party. Prof Alabi is not intimidated by endorsement by soon to lose Regional Chairmen caucus. We are making gains and that's our focus.

New Leader, New Hope

Alabi is Taking Over

#Alabi #TheSolutionTo2020

Paramza Kofi Hamza