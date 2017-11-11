BEIGE Capital Wins Big At CFO Awards

Mike Nyinaku, CEO of BEIGE

BEIGE, a financial services provider, won two awards – Finance Team of the Year and Business Transformation at the 3rd CFO Awards held at the Movenpick Hotel over the weekend.

The Chief Financial Officers (CFO) awards is a gathering of senior finance professionals.

It brings together business financial leaders so as to reward and recognize their experience, expertise and contributions to the financial sector of Ghana.

Mike Nyinaku, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BEIGE, won the Business Transformation Award for the year, while the finance department of BEIGE also won the Finance team of the year.

Receiving the award on behalf of BEIGE, Dauda Hafisdeen, the Chief Finance Officer of the BEIGE Bank said, “We are glad that our little effort as a finance team is recognised. This award comes to further challenge us to work even harder, especially in a way that reflects on our deposits and financial management strategy as a company.”

Commenting on the Business Transformation Award, Mr Mike Nyinaku said, “This award serves as an encouragement to my dedicated team who are working hard to serve our clients and make good use of their monies. I must also say that l am proud of my management and staff whose collective efforts have turned BEIGE around.”

Mr Mike Nyinaku emphasized the fact that the firm would not relent in its efforts to satisfy clients through its broad range of services.

InstinctWave, the organiser of the awards programme, is a marketing and business solution firm that pushes the boundaries in solving publishing, marketing and event management issues for clients.

A business desk report