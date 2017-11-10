WordDigest: If We Confess

"If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness."

[1 John 1:9] NIV

For God to forgive our sins, we have a condition to fulfill.

What is that condition?

That is if we regret and confess our sins; He will do what is just.

Must this gesture give us the license to sin and run back to God for forgiveness?

Certainly not.

Do not think the gravity of your sin cannot be forgiven if you confess.

If you want to be saved from your sins, confess to God.

Beloved you can be saved from any form of sin if only you confess to God and do not go back to your sinful ways.

Today, only God can save you from your sin if only you confess.

Confess to God now.

God bless you.

Prayer

Father in heaven, I come to you as a sinner. Forgive me all my sins, come into my heart and lead me in Jesus' name, Amen.

