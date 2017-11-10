Open Defecation Puts Ketu South At High Risk Of Disease Outbreak

Ongoing efforts to make the Volta Region a top ranking open defecation-free area in Ghana may not be fully realized if urgent measures are not taken to halt the menace in the Ketu South Municipality of the region.

An absence of proper toilet facilities in the area has over the years led to a transformation of the coastline into a free arena for defecation, especially by fishermen who incidentally seek their livelihood from the same spot.

The likelihood of a disease outbreak is high but residents do not seem perturbed.

In the broad daylight, many residents can be spotted defecating on the beach without the slightest concern for the other people around.

Meanwhile, Elliot Edem Agbenorwu, MCE for Ketu South, has said plans are underway to build toilet facilities along the beaches to arrest the situation and make the beaches clean.

According to him, the assembly will enforce the bylaws to prevent people from defecating openly on the beaches.

He said the assembly is also encouraging landlords to make provisions for toilet facilities in their houses.

Mr Agbenorwu said they have set a 2019 deadline to ensure that every household along the coast in the municipality would have a toilet.

He has also directed that all building plans that are to be approved for development in the municipality must have a toilet facility and a fire exit.

The Volta Region is currently ranked among the lowest in open defecation in Ghana.

Though efforts are being made to curb the menace, the situation will still be prevalent if the provision of toilet facilities for the coastline of the Ketu South Municipality, for instance, is not prioritized.