ABL Celebrates Farmers

Accra Brewery Limited (ABL) has donated 20 cartons of each of the brands it produces towards the 33rd National Farmers Day celebration.

This reinforces its commitment to investing in a Growing World where everyone has the opportunity to improve their livelihood.

Brands in the package comprised CLUB Premium Lager, CLUB Shandy, Eagle Lager, Castle Milk Stout, Chairman Bitters, and non-alcoholic beverage, Beta Malt.

This year’s donation complements the company’s Eagle Farmer Project, which provides small-holder farmers and their communities with solar-powered furrow-irrigation systems to ensure reliable access to water all year-round.

ABL’s Commitment to Farmers

ABL has been consistent in its support of the National Farmers Day celebration since its inception 33 years ago.

Now empowered by its parent company, Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s leading brewer, to invest in a Growing World where everyone has the opportunity to improve their livelihood, ABL’s support has evolved, taking on new life and purpose as it personally touches the lives of small-holder farmers.

Making the presentation of the donation to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) through Nurah Gyele, Minister of State at the MoFA and chair of the National Farmers’ Day Planning Committee, Mr. Richard Eghan, ABL’s Plant Manager, said it is the company’s desire ‘to help create a world where land is used responsibly, food supply is secure, biodiversity is protected, and crops to feed our Plant can be accessed at reasonable prices’.

“For us, this means going beyond our core business of brewing quality, great-tasting beverages, to actively ensuring those upon whom we depend for brewing crops such as maize and cassava, are capable of doing so. That is why we have evolved past merely supporting the Farmers’ Day celebrations, to changing the fortunes of farmers themselves through our Eagle Farmer Project (EFP)”.

He continued that “through the EFP, we have built solar-powered furrow irrigation systems for communities in the Volta, Western, and Upper East regions, to supplement erratic rain-fed agriculture. We have, thus far, directly impacted over 1, 700 persons, and are on course to impacting 30,000 more across the country by 2020. Our purpose is simple yet profound: to provide a much-needed reprieve from the financial burdens that plague our small-holder farmers”, he concluded.

ABL, now a subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABInBev), the world’s leading brewer, currently brews beverages whose production relies heavily on local raw materials. These brands are Eagle Lager (cassava); CLUB Shandy (maize) and Ghana’s number one selling beer, CLUB Premium Lager (maize).

National Farmers’ Day

Government has set aside the first Friday of December each year to celebrate and award hard working farmers for their invaluable contribution to the economy in the area of food production.

Dr. Nurah Gyele expressed government’s gratitude to ABL for its unwavering support to farmers in the country since the inception of the awards scheme. It was in honour of this unflinching loyalty that ABL was awarded a MoFA certificate in recognition of its outstanding contribution to agriculture in Ghana.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com