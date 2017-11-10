John Mahama Has Nothing New To Offer NDC - Ambassador Osei

Former President John Mahama walking

A member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), His Excellency Ambassador Daniel Osei, the former Consul General to Dubai, has said former President John Dramani Mahama has nothing new or good to offer the NDC.

A statement issued on Wednesday November 8, 2017 and signed by H.E Ambassador Daniel Osei, indicated that the NDC is now solely being operated by the former President, H.E John Dramani Mahama.

His statement comes on the back of the party’s 'Unity Walk' held in Cape Coast on Sunday November 5, 2017 where the former President John Mahama was the only individual given a platform to speak without allowing other party hopeful being considered.

"A beautiful idea meant to help bring the party together has now been hijacked by the Mahama camp and Sunday's was no unity walk. It was rather a disgraceful spectacle which sadly, will only entrench and advance the divisions in the party".

"Look at all the headline stories coming out of the walk. Ask yourselves, was Mahama the only aspirant or party leader who attended the program? Why did they actively prevent others from speaking and the only choice they had was to leave prematurely to avoid a fight?. Will this conduct help unite the party?", he asked.

According to him, the sad truth is we've seen this movie before. Leading up to the 2016 elections, chant of "Mahama has won already" made the party and in particular the campaign organizers and engineers oblivious to the real situation on the ground.

He also that the former President gave the NDC party in 2016 general elections the worst margin of defeat in their history as a party and country.

"This internal vigilantism to impose Mahama and the constant trumping imposition of Mahama as our "surest" bet, is so nonsensical, we must reject it and our party", he revealed.

It has now manifested that some bigwigs in the NDC party are imposing former President John Dramani Mahama on the party members as their 2020 presidential candidate after the ten Regional chairmen across the country on Thursday November 9, 2017 signed a document asking the former president Mahama to lead the party into the 2020 general elections.

Below is the full statement

Source: Daniel Kaku