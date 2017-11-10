'Priesthood Requires High Ethical Demands'

The call to priesthood is by God and this does not mean academic excellence or riches, the Right Reverend Daniel Stephens, Bishop of the Cape Coast Evangelical Methodist Church, has said

He said many have forced themselves into the priesthood with the view of enriching themselves instead of preaching the gospel.

Bishop Stephens said this when he consecrated Right (Rt.) Reverend James Awotwe Andrews as the Bishop of Grace Evangelical Church at the Grace Church Cathedral in Cape Coast on Sunday.

He urged those using the gospel to enrich themselves to repent and give their hearts to God because greater punishment awaits them on the day of judgment.

Bishop Stephens described Rt. Rev Awotwe as an inspirer, hardworking, dedicated, approachable and selfless servant of God who discharged his duties well.

Rt. Rev. Awotwe thanked the church for the honour done him and appealed to the members to cooperate with him in the effort to ensure the growth of the church.

Rt. Rev James Awotwe is an accountant by profession and currently the Central Regional Accountant of the Methodist Education Unit.

