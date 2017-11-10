Businessman Gets Bail For Defilement

A Circuit Court in Accra has granted bail to Hamza Iddrisu, a businessman who is accused of defiling a 13 year old girl at a bush at Okpoi Gono, a suburb in Accra.

Iddrisu pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail in the sum a GHÈ¼ 30,000.00 with two sureties one to be justified.

He is to reappear before the court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh on November 30.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire told the court that the complainant was a Kenkey-seller residing at Okpoi Gono with the victim.

Prosecution said Iddrisu also resides in the same vicinity.

On October 3, this year whiles the complainant and the victim were selling kenkey at their usual place in the area the victim left to watch telenovela at a nearby spot.

While watching the movie there was a break so the victim in the company of other children went out to play.

Prosecution said the other children left the victim in the company of the accused.

According to prosecution, Iddrisu held the hand of the victim and asked her to accompany him to an area where a Church was located.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said when they got to a nearby bush, Iddrisu covered the mouth of the victim, pushed her to the ground, tore her jeans and had sex with her.

After the act, the prosecutor said Iddrisu told her to pretend as she did not know him.

When the victim returned to where they were selling the kenkey she told the Kenkey-seller that she had been defiled by a Rasta man residing in the vicinity.

Prosecution said when the accused came to pass by, the victim pointed out the accused as the one who defiled her.

The matter was reported to a Police officer who was passing by and Iddrisu was escorted to Manet Police Station.

Prosecution said the matter was later referred to the Domestic Violence and Victim's Support Unit at Baatsona.

He said the victim was given a medical form to seek medical attention, however Iddrisu denied the offence in his caution statement. GNA

By Joyce Danso, GNA