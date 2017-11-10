Two Robbers Escaping Arrest Meet Their Death

A daring escape bid by two suspected robbers in handcuffs - jumping from a storey building at Sepe in Kumasi, turned tragic as they died of serious injuries sustained.

They were identified as Mohammed Lukeman and Awudu Usman.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Juliana Obeng, the Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, told journalists that the deceased were members of a robbery gang, terrorizing residents of the city.

Three of thier colleagues, Emmanuel Fosu, alias 'Alhaji', Farouk Amadu, alias 'Burger' and Saliu Yakubu, alias 'Baba Tunde', have been arrested and detained.

The deceased had told investigators after their arrest that they had been keeping guns for the robbery attacks in a house and had led the police to the place only to make the daring escape attempt.

ASP Obeng indicated that the gang was linked to series of robbery in the metropolis and the arrest of the members was based upon intelligence.

She added that three other members were on the run and they had mounted a manhunt to capture and bring them to justice.

They often would often use an Opel Astra taxi to pick unsuspecting female passengers and midway through the journey, gag, rob, rape and severely beat them.

Some of their victims had already identified them and Amadu had confessed robbing people with his other arrested colleagues.

He told investigators that their last robbery attack was about five weeks ago when they picked up two female passengers beat and dumped them in the bush after seizing their cash and other valuables.

GNA

By Gifty Amofa/Mawuli Kporha, GNA