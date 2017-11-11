Removal Of Dr Anaba From Accra Regional Hospital Justified

Mr Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, Minister of Health has justified government's decision to remove Dr Thomas Anaba as the Medical Director of the newly built Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

According to him the decision was arrived at because the government needed a permanent Chief Executive Officer for the Hospital.

Mr Agyemang-Manu gave the justification when he appeared before Parliament to respond to a question relating to the removal of Dr Thomas Anaba as the Medical Director of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

Dr Thomas Anaba was directed to hand over to the Public Services Commission, three years short of the expiration of his tenure.

Although no reasons were given then, the letter said the directive was from the Health Minister who has subsequently appointed Dr Anaba's predecessor, Dr Emmanuel Kwabla Srofenyoh.

Mr Agyemang-Manu also explained that since Dr Anaba had not resigned from his teaching job at the University for Development Studies (UDS) in Tamale, he could not have remained on the job at the facility that needed a permanent head.

He said Dr Anaba still had his work waiting for him at the University for Development Studies.

He said the Ghana Health Service therefore could not have contained him when they had completed and needed a Chief Executive Officer who would be there permanently available at all times.

Mr Agyemang-Manu also stated though Dr Anaba went through a competitive process to secure his appointment but his failure to provide the attention the Hospital needed due to his other commitments, contributed to his removal from the facility.

'We wouldn't know when the University was going to call him back when they needed his services and we wouldn't want to take any risk for that matter.

'That is why we asked him to go back to his position so we can put a more permanent person at the facility,' he added.

GNA

By Christopher Arko, GNA