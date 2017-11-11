Be Vigilant In Order To Prevent Polio Resurgence

The Muslim Family Counselling Services (MFCS), an organization working to bring development to deprived communities, has urged continued vigilance to prevent any resurgence of the poliomyelitis disease.

It warned that the risk of the acute virus infection disease re-emerging, was there.

This was contained in press statement signed by the organization's Programme Director, Mr. Mohammed Bun Bida, a copy was made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi.

It said records showed that the poliovirus remained endemic in Nigeria, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

After more than two years without any detection of the disease, the World Health Organization reported in 2016 of three confirmed cases of the wild poliovirus type one (WPV1).

The detected virus was closely linked to the WPV1, last detected in Borno State in 2011, and this, it said was indicative that the virus strain could be circulating without detection.

The MFCS added that, it was therefore important for the nation to maintain high level of routine vaccination coverage.

Ghana recorded zero cases of polio between 2003 and 2007, but there was a setback in 2008 when eight wild polio virus cases were reported.

It made reference to the WHO's advice to all countries, particularly, those with frequent travel and contacts with polio-affected countries to strengthen surveillance for acute flaccid paralysis cases for rapid detection and response, and appealed for increased budget for routine vaccination.

GNA

By Josephine Nyarkoh/Abigail N-ebene Baka, GNA