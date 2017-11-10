The God Who Is Always Awake

A mother and her 4-year-old daughter were preparing for bed. The child was afraid of the dark. When the lights were turned off, the girl noticed the moon shining through the window. “Mommy,” she asked, “Is that God’s light up there?” Yes, it is,” came the reply. Soon another question: “Will He put it out and go to sleep too?” Oh no, He never goes to sleep.” After a few silent moments, the little girl said, “As long as God is awake, I am not scared.” Realizing that the Lord would be watching over her, the reassured child soon fell into a peaceful sleep.

As Christians, we may confidently commit both the night and the day to our ever-faithful God. He is fully aware of our fears in the dark as well as our frustrations in the light. We can be assured of His constant care. His loving eye and protecting hand are always upon us. If you have trouble getting to sleep, try resting in the Lord.[1]

[1]Paul Van Gorder, “Always Awake, in Our Daily Bread (April 5, 2006).