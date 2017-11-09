Parliament Passes Major Mahama Trust Fund Bill

The Major Mahama Trust Fund Bill was read for the third time and passed by Parliament on Thursday.

The Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, laid the Major Mahama Trust Fund Bill on October 24, which will provide legal backing for the establishment of a fund to cater for the wife and two children of the Late soldier.

The Finance Committee, as well as the Defence and Interior Committees of Parliament, deliberated on the Bill before a report was made to the plenary.

Major Mahama, who was lynched at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region in May 2017, was part of a task-force deployed to root out illegal mining in the area.

The gruesome murder of an officer on duty, who was mistaken for a thief, shook the entire nation, and rekindled the debate on what has become known as mob justice and the need to end it.

Major Mahama is survived by a wife and two kids

Following the death, the government announced the setting up of a memorial Trust Fund with a seed money of GH¢500,000 to support the education of Major Mahama’s children.

By: Duke Mensah Opoku/citifmonline.com/Ghana