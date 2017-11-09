Evhe Language Numeracy for Beginners

Once again, woezɔ! That is welcome in the Evhe language of West Africa. In this brief article, we will look at some protocols regarding numeracy in the Eʋegbɛ (Evhe language). As you already know, numeracy skills are very important when learning a language. Today, we will look at cardinal and ordinal numbers in Evhe. As well, we will look at the protocols for writing Evhe numerals or numbers in word form.
Evhe Cardinal Numbers | Evhe Nubunu Agbɔsɔtɔwo
Cardinal numbers are numbers written in a form that expresses amount or quantity. They are numbers written in their original form. Here is a list of cardinal numbers using the Evhe number system.
nogo or nanɛkɛo| zero
ɖɛka | one
evɛ | two
etɔ͂ | three
enɛ | four
atɔ͂ | five
adɛ | six
adrɛ | seven
enyi | eight
asieke | nine
ewo | ten
wuiɖɛkɛ/woeɖɛkɛ | eleven
wuievɛ/woevɛ | twelve
wuietɔ͂/woetɔ͂ | thirteen
wuienɛ/woenɛ | fourteen
wuiatɔ͂/woeatɔ͂ | fifteen
wuiadɛ/woeadɛ | sixteen
wuiadrɛ/woeadrɛ | seventeen
wuienyi/woenyi | eighteen
wuiasieke/woeasieke | nineteen
blavɛ | twenty
Evhe Ordinal Numbers | Evhe Nubunu Yomɛɖotɔwo
Ordinal numbers are numbers written in a form that indicates rank or position. They are numbers written in terms of the quality of order or position. Here is a list of ordinal numbers using the Evhe numbering system.
gbã | first
evɛlia | second
etɔ͂lia | third
enɛlia | fourth
atɔ͂lia | fifth
adɛlia | sixth
adrɛlia | seventh
enyilia | eighth
asiekelia | ninth
ewolia | tenth
As you may have noted, in order to convert an Evhe number from its cardinal form into its ordinal form, the suffix “lia” is used. For example, alafa (one hundred) becomes alafalia (one hundredth).
Large Numbers written in Word Form As in any other language, writing a cardinal or ordinal number in word form requires the identification of place value numbers and properly expressing them relative to other numbers. Here are the place value terms for the decimal system in Evhe, along with some numbers written in word form.
The Ones | Ðɛkaawo (0 – 9)
The Tens | Ewoawo (10 – 99)
The Hundreds | Alafaawo (100 – 999)
The Thousands | Akpɛawo (1,000 – 9,999)
The Ten Thousands | Akpɛ Ewoawo (10,000 – 99,999)
The Hundred Thousands | Akpɛ Alafaawo (100,000 – 999,999)
*The Millions | Ðakpɛawo (1,000,000 – 9,999,999) (* The International Standard of Evhe uses the term ɖakpɛ for million)
Kpɔɖɛŋu 1 | Example 1 - 125: alafa ɖeka kplɛ blavɛ vɔ atɔ̃ (one hundred twenty five) NOTE: The term “kplɛ” means “with” or “and”.
Kpɔɖɛŋu 2 | Example 2 - 230: alafa evɛ kplɛ blaetɔ̃ (two hundred thirty)
Kpɔɖɛŋu 3 | Example 3 - 7,670: akpɛ adrɛ alafa adɛ kplɛ bladrɛ (seven thousand six hundred seventy)
Kpɔɖɛŋu 4 | Example 4 - 12,410: akpɛ wuievɛ alafa enɛ kplɛ ewo
And that concludes this week’s Evhe numeracy lesson. Emegbɛ (later)! Please send your queries and other emails to [email protected]. Akpɛ (thanks)!
