Energy Leaders From Around The World To Demonstrate Accelerated Action To Implement The Paris Agreement

Bonn, Germany, 10 November 2017 – As parties to the UNFCCC prepare to take stock of their collective climate action ambition beginning in 2018, leaders from a wide range of sectors are coming together on Energy Day to demonstrate how a clean, efficient and inclusive energy transition fueled by renewable energy continues to be pivotal to achieve the Paris Agreement goals.

Energy Day is one of a series of thematic action days held under the auspices of the Marrakech Partnership and will take place on Friday, November 10 from 9:00am – 5:00pm CET.

Several new announcements will be made over the course of the day, including new members to The Climate Group’s EV100 and RE100 campaigns, as well as a new report from IRENA, ‘Unleashing Renewables to Accelerate Climate Action: An analysis of the renewable energy component in Nationally Determined Contributions’.

Organizations and businesses speaking throughout the day include Shell, Iberdrola, Mars, Philips Lighting, Johnson Controls, Michelin Group, International Copper Association as well as representatives from the South Australia State government, Welsh Government and State of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The day will kick-off with a press conference at 9:00am CET in the Bonn Zone press conference space, covering the Energy, Water and Agriculture thematic days. IRENA Director General, Adnan Z. Amin, will speak at the press conference. For any interview requests with IRENA or other principals from Energy Day organizers, use the below contact details.

Energy Day will begin at 10:00am CET, in Room 12, Bonn Zone.The day will be broken down into four sessions, covering: the state of the energy transition; policies needed to enable change; experiences of leaders around the world who are catalyzing action; and recommendations for accelerating progress. Each session will feature a range of speakers, ensuring a fast-paced dynamic presentation of the key issues at play.

The full program and speakers for the day can be found at http://bit.ly/GCAenergy

Background:

Energy Day is being organized by the Climate Group, the International Chamber of Commerce, the International Energy Agency (IEA), the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL)

The Marrakech Partnership aims at catalyzing greater climate action, including at the sub-national and corporate level, in the period from 2017-2020. Since Energy Day was launched at COP21 in Paris, CO2 emissions have remained flat, the costs of renewable energy technologies have dramatically fallen, and renewable energy deployment has generally outpaced the targets governments set for themselves in their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

The Paris Climate Agreement was negotiated quickly after the adoption of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG 7 which aims to ensure universal access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy that can connect the current 1.06 billion people in the world who have little or no access to electricity, and the over 3 billion people that still rely on smoky, dangerous solid fuels for cooking and heating.