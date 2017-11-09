Ghana Participates In Third African Judicial Dialogue

Arusha (Tanzania), Nov. 9, CDA Consult – Ghana represented by Justice Constant Kwaku Hometowu, Justice of the High Court on Thursday joined about 150 delegates from African Union Member States to participate in the on-going Third African Judicial Dialogue in Arusha, Tanzania.

Justice Hometowu, who is representing the Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo is billed to share with the participants including Chief Justices, Presidents of Supreme and Constitutional Courts from the 55 AU Member States, as well as regional and international judicial bodies and other relevant stakeholders Ghana’s experiences on the use of technology in the courts.

Other countries expected to share experiences on the use of technology in Courts are: Cameroon, Rwanda, Namibia and Tunisia.

Justice Hometowu again on behalf of Justice Akuffo would also moderate a session to discuss the normative and institutional challenges of accessing and using the jurisprudence of supra national and regional courts by domestic courts.

Barrister Femi Falana is billed to speak on the main topic for the session; Dr Duga Titanji, would explore practitioners before national courts; whilst Dr Ibrahima Kane and Professor Chidi Odinkalu would dissect practitioner before a regional or an international court.

Third African Judicial Dialogue, organised by the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights under the auspices of the African Union (AU).

The biennial meeting is on the general theme: ‘’Improving Judicial Efficiency in Africa’’ and is a follow up to the first edition held in November 2013 in Arusha, Tanzania, and second in November 2015, also in Arusha.

The overall objective of the Dialogue is to explore ways of enhancing judicial efficiency in Africa.

It also serve as platform for Africa’s top judiciary officials to exchange experiences on the on-going continental judicial reforms, trends on human rights jurisprudence, continuing judicial education and management of judicial institutions on the continent.

The African Judicial Dialogue is organized in collaboration with the World Bank, the German Cooperation (GiZ) and the European Union (EU).